Together Gibraltar Calls On Government To Bring Bathing Season Forward

Written by YGTV Team on 20 May 2020 .

Together Gibraltar has urged the Government to bring forward the date for the commencement of the Bathing Season given the “extraordinary circumstances.” The party says the loosening of the lockdown restrictions has given rise to an increase in the number of people attending our beaches and it would be prudent to ensure that lifeguards are present for public safety purposes.

Together Gibraltar’s Craig Sacarello said: “In particular, many teenagers are in a situation where formal, curricular-based education is still not available and are heading to the beach. It is natural that these children should seek to socialise with friends, and the beach offers a decent solution whereby they will also be able to adhere to social distancing measures. We therefore believe that lifeguards and first aid resources should be available as a safety and security measure, so we urge Government to reconsider bringing the opening of the bathing season forward this year.”