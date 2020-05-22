Uncertain Future For Homeless In Temporary Accommodation

22 May 2020

Up to 15 homeless people who have been staying in temporary accommodation at the Garrison Gym during lockdown have until the 31st May to make alternative arrangements.

The gym was opened in March as a safe place to stay for homeless people who would otherwise have been in breach of the lockdown regulations.

Security guards have been on site 24 hours a day to supervise behaviour as well to safeguard to premises.

Those using this facility have been fed and supported during this time and have received GP visits and had the services of a professional counsellor.

The Government, in response to questions from YGTV, reminds the public that these individuals are not from Gibraltar and are not entitled to Government housing. They have, however, each been offered to be repatriated.