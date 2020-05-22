16 Public Health Permits Issued To Gymnasiums And Personal Trainers

Written by YGTV Team on 22 May 2020 .

As from today, Gymnasiums and personal trainers are able to operate subject to a permit granted by the Director of Public Health through the Office of Civil Contingencies.

Earlier this week, the Director of Public Health and the Civil Contingencies Co-oridnator held a virtual meeting with gymnasiums and personal trainers to go through the public health guidance which is aimed at minimising the risk of contamination. Each applicant was asked to submit an operational plan as to how the public health guidelines were going to be given effect in support of the application.

16 permits have been issued for this purpose. All permit holders are required to publish a copy of their operational plans on their media platforms to ensure that their members and the public are advised of their restrictions.