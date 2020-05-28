Pupil Raises Over £2,000 For Covid Fund

28 May 2020

Caitríona, a year 7 student from Loreto Convent School, has just raised £2,000 for the GHA by completing a cycling challenge. She cycled 42.2 km (a marathon) in 2hrs 28mins.

A statement from Loreto Convent School follows below:

Caitríona initially said she wanted to raise £500 as "I can see from family friends who work for the GHA how hard they are working to keep us all safe, as well as the sacrifices they are making to keep their immediate families safe everyday."

You can still donate to Caitríona's JustGiving page is below; let's see if we can try and make this £2,500

https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/caitriona-mcgrath1