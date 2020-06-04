Cultural Online Programme To Continue For 5 Weeks

Written by YGTV Team on 04 June 2020 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services and GAMPA have announced that the Cultural Online Programme that a weekly programme will continue on Thursdays commencing on 4th June for 5 weeks.

A statement follows below:

The programme will run between 10am to 1pm and will be streamed on GCS Cultural websites and social media platforms and GAMPA’s website and social media platforms.

The programme will vary each week and will include, but not exclusive to:

- Story Telling for Children - GAMPA performance - Speakers from GibTalks 2018 and 2019 - A virtual reality tour of the Mario Finlayson Gallery, with details of artists and artworks - Cultural Archives footage.

The programme will be promoted on a weekly basis so that the general public can pick and choose when they want to tune in.

For further information please contact Gibraltar Cultural Services on 20075669, 20067236, 202079750 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.






