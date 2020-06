New Governor To Arrive Next Week

Written by YGTV Team on 05 June 2020 .

Gibraltar’s new Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel KBE DL will arrive on Wednesday 10th June, on the 4 25pm British Airways flight from Heathrow.

A statement follows below:

Sir David will be welcomed airside by His Excellency the Governor, Mr Nick Pyle OBE, Chief Minister, The Hon Fabian Picardo QC MP and Commander British Forces, Commodore Tim Henry OBE RN.

The Swearing In Ceremony will be held in Parliament on Thursday 11 June commencing at 1100hrs.