New Dolphin Metallic Frame Structure To Encourage Beach Users To Recycle Plastic

Written by YGTV Team on 09 June 2020 .

The Department of the Environment and Climate Change have introduced another aquatic themed metallic frame structure called “star” who is a dolphin situated at Camp Bay.

A statement from the Government follows below:

After the success of ‘Bubbles’ at Eastern Beach, the Department of the Environment & Climate Change would like to introduce ‘Star’, the environmentally friendly, plastic-eating, aquatic mammal that will reside at Camp Bay. Like ‘Bubbles’, ‘Star’ aims to encourage beach users to recycle plastic, while helping to keep our beaches and the sea, free from plastic contamination.

‘Star’ is a metallic frame structure, four metres by two metres in size, which is being deployed at Camp Bay today, on World oceans day, as the ideal receptacle for all plastic items. Beach users are encouraged to dispose of these in an environmentally friendly fashion.

‘Star’ can be easily emptied once full in order to start receiving plastics items again; its contents designated for recycling.

The aim is to continue to raise public awareness, regarding the dangers of plastic contamination in our marine environment.

This campaign is conducted as a general public initiative and we, therefore, encourage everyone to actively participate. Please try not to use disposable plastic, but if you do, please feed plastic to ‘Star’.





