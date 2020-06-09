British Forces Gibraltar Support Wreath Laying Service

Written by YGTV Team on 09 June 2020 .

British Forces Gibraltar personnel recently supported the Royal Engineers Association (REA) to mark the 100th anniversary of Sapper Walter Watts.

A statement follows below:

Father Danny Hernandez, the Command Chaplain led a short wreath laying service at North Front Cemetery to support the Gibraltar Branch of the REA. Major Simon Andrews and Warrant Officer 1 (WO1) Chris Hatchard, members of the REA, laid a wreath at the grave of Sapper Watts, on behalf of his great niece Amanda Strutton. Walter was tragically killed on 29 November 1943 following an explosion in Gibraltar.

Amanda had planned to travel to Gibraltar to visit Walter’s final resting place for the first time on what would have been his 100th birthday and lay the wreath in person. However, when the Coronavirus restrictions prevented her being able to travel to Gibraltar, Amanda called on the support of the REA. Although Amanda was not able to attend the service in person, using modern technology she was still able to join the short ceremony virtually through WhatsApp. Following the event Major Andrews and WO1 Hatchard were also able to show her Walter’s final resting place.