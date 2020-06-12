Gibraltar Youth Service Re-Opens Facilities After Lockdown

12 June 2020

Local Youth Clubs re-opened earlier this month following instructions and guidelines set out by Public Health and Civil Contingencies.

The Youth Work team are delighted to reopen its doors and welcome young people back again into the Youth Clubs. Sessions are currently by appointment only and entertaining a maximum of 12 members per group.

Service users were excited to return to the Youth Clubs, meet their friends and catch up in person with the respective youth workers. The service has been running ten weeks of online “Zoom” sessions during lockdown to have a continuity with all client groups and has proved to be very successful. The Youth Service will still be retaining an element of zoom contact will the young people as an addition to the face to face sessions at the clubs.

It has been a positive move for the service as we have been working towards putting in the safety measures for all involved.

For further information you can visit our website on www.youth.gi or contact Mark Zammit on 20078637, Email- This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.