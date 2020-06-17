Governor Makes Inaugural Visit To The Regiment

Written by YGTV Team on 17 June 2020 .

Yesterday, the Royal Gibraltar Regiment (RG) hosted Vice Admiral Sir David Steel for the first time as Gibraltar’s new Governor and Commander in Chief.

The visit allowed him to meet members of the RG in a socially-distanced parade which showcased the Regiment’s various capabilities. On parade were the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team, Recruiting Team, Motor Transport, soldiers and associated weaponry, the ceremonial Light Guns, and a selection of supporting staff.

His Excellency later addressed the troops to express his delight in meeting them and becoming Commander in Chief and looking forward to seeing more of them in the future.

Following this part of his visit he signed the Visitors book before holding an office call with the Commanding Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Simon Dyson who updated him on the Regiment's current activities and plans. Others present for the visit were Major Tim Cumming (Second in Command), Major Dominic Collado (Aide De Camp) and Warrant Officer 1 (WO1) Regimental Sergeant Major (RSM) Patrick Canepa.