Unite Welcomes Command Paper On Trade Union Recognition

Written by YGTV Team on 18 June 2020 .

Unite has said that the publication of a Command Paper on trade union recognition makes today a “good day for worker representation and constructive industrial relations.”

A statement from Unite follows below:

Unite, the union for workers in Gibraltar, has today (18th June) following the publication of the Government command paper on trade union recognition stated that it is a good day for worker representation and constructive industrial relations. The union has long campaigned for the introduction of legislation to enable unions to seek recognition where the relevant level of union membership and employee support exists. Legislative reform to introduce such a mechanism to achieve collective bargaining most recently formed part of the Unite manifesto in the run up to the 2019 general election.

Stuart Davies, Unite National Officer for Gibraltar said: “The union is delighted and proud following a long campaign to finally see the publication of the Government command paper today on the issue of union recognition. Workers across the private sector have craved a united voice in the workplace and collective bargaining via trade unions to protect and enhance their terms and conditions of employment. This proposed legislation will deliver that collective voice to those workers that wish to be represented by a trade union.

“A modern and progressive economy has to have at its heart collective representation of workers and the development of workers’ rights. There is clearly a need to bargain for better terms and conditions in all corners of the private sector, but as Unite have stated on many occasions, employers need not fear the union. Unite has worked and continues to work constructively with employers across both the public and private sectors. Union recognition is empirically linked to greater productivity and profit, higher levels of employee engagement and retention which benefits both employer and employee.

“Unite looks forward to the transition of the command paper into law and placing worker representation at the heart of the economy. The freedom of association and the right to collective bargaining for all are features of any modern democracy and the beginning of correcting that representational deficit has commenced today with the command paper. The union is also excited about the prospect of representing workers collectively and individually across the private sector, in areas that we have not previously been able to access and where the workforce wants the union to be their collective voice. It is a good day for worker representation and for all that have campaigned for this change over the years”.