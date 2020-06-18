Cultural Awards - Call For Nominations

Written by YGTV Team on 18 June 2020 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has today launched the Cultural Awards to celebrate the best of Gibraltar’s arts and culture.

The GCS Cultural Awards run from 1st July 2019 to 30th June 2020 with the public encouraged to nominate individuals or groups, events, projects, venues, and organisations, throughout this specific one year window.

The categories are:

Junior Award –15 years and under:

An individual or group of artists that has shown potential or has displayed real talent, during the last year.

Youth Award – 16 to 25 years:

An individual or group of artists that has shown potential or has displayed real talent, during the last year.

Senior Award – 26 years and over:

An individual or group of artists that has shown potential or has displayed real talent, during the last year.

Best Education Project:

A project that has shown the power of the arts and culture, engaging the community, and creating high-quality artistic outputs, during the last year.

The Cultural Ambassador Award:

An artist or artistic endeavour which has promoted Gibraltar‘s talent or the Rock as a destination to a wider audience, or helped put the Rock on the map, during the last year.

Cultural Space of the Year:



A dedicated venue or space used/ or that has been used for the arts and/or a particular performance, event or exhibition. It will recognise the group or individual which organised the event.

Two additional awards will be presented which will not be open to public voting. These are:

The Gibraltar Cultural Services Award – Special COVID Award:



A discretionary award given to an individual or group based on an extraordinary achievement during the COVID period.

The Ministry of Culture – Lifetime Achievement Award:

An award which recognises dedication, commitment and service to the Arts.

Minister for Culture, John Cortes commented, “These awards provide a valuable and much needed recognition of the role that Culture plays in our community and of the huge number of people who work hard within the world of the Arts. It also gives the community a chance to thank and reward those who work hard in these areas. I urge people to respond and to send in their nominations.”

The public is invited to submit their nominations by category in writing to Gibraltar Cultural Services, addressed to the Chief Executive Officer, GCS, 308 Main Street or via email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Alternatively you can complete a nomination form at the John Mackintosh Hall Reception. Closing date is Friday 10th July 2020.

This year’s Cultural Awards Ceremony is scheduled to take place on Tuesday 3rd November 2020 with all the proceeds collected from the public telephone vote donated to the GBC Open Day Fund.

For further information please contact the GCS Development Unit on 20079750 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..