ESG Welcomes Los Barrios Coal Fired Power Station Closure

Written by YGTV Team on 19 June 2020 .

The ESG says it "strongly" welcomes the news of the closure of Los Barrios Coal Fired Power Station.

A statement from the ESG follows below:

Following recent news that the UK was completing 2 full months without burning coal, the ESG strongly welcomes hearing that the Los Barrios Coal Fired Power Station is expected to cease operating at the end of June 2020 due, it is believed, to a number of issues such as reduced demand and failure to comply with ever tighter EU emission standards.

This will bring great dividends to the Bay’s environment given it's a highly polluting and ageing industry.

Officials delivered news to a gathering which included a number of Spanish environmental NGOs, including Greenpeace, and were told that while plans are to replace some of the lost energy production with wind farms, that full surveys would be undertaken by relevant experts, to ensure the least possible impacts on migratory birds.

Overall, extremely positive news for pollution levels in the Bay.





