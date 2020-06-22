HE The Governor Vice Admiral Sir David Steel Visits The GHA

Written by YGTV Team on 22 June 2020 .

Gibraltar’s new Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel paid a courtesy visit to St Bernard’s Hospital and the Primary Care Centre.

The Governor met with the Minister for Health and Care Mr Paul Balban, the Principal Secretary Mrs Evelyn Cervan and the Medical Director (Ag) Doctor Krish Rawal. Sir David also had the opportunity of meeting other senior management staff.

He was later briefed on some of the daily tasks and how the GHA staff had worked in making every possible preparation for the potential spread of COVID-19 during the pandemic.

Sir David expressed his delight in meeting the Team GHA and looked forward to seeing more of the GHA in the near future.

The Minister Mr Paul Balban said, “I am delighted and honoured to receive the new Governor H.E. Sir David Steel at St Bernard’s Hospital where we discussed the functions of the GHA in a community such as Gibraltar and be able to share our recent and ongoing COVID experiences.”