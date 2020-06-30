National Celebrations ‘Our Gibraltar’ Competition 2020

30 June 2020

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG), is inviting entries for the annual National Celebrations Photographic and Art Competitive Exhibition. The competition is being produced in association with the Gibraltar Photographic Society and the Fine Arts Association.

This competition is open to Gibraltarians and residents in Gibraltar aged 16 and over (as at 26th August 2020). Participants may submit a maximum of six entries but no more than four per category, on the theme ‘Our Gibraltar’. Works that have won a prize in previous editions of this competition cannot be re-entered. We encourage new works to be presented.

The Prizes are:

- The Ministry of Culture Award £2,000 **

- The Our Gibraltar Photography Award £750

- The Our Gibraltar Art Award £750

** The overall winner will become property of the Ministry of Culture.

Forms can be obtained from:

John Mackintosh Hall Reception

Fine Arts Gallery

The Photographic Society

GEMA Gallery

Mario Finlayson National Gallery

Electronically from www.culture.gi/forms or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

All works must be handed in between Monday 17th and Wednesday 19th August at the Fine Arts Gallery from 10am to 2pm & 3pm to 6pm. Closing date for receipt of entries is 6pm on Wednesday 19th August 2020.

For any enquiries please contact the Gibraltar Cultural Services Events Department on telephone number 200 67236, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or contact the Fine Arts Gallery on telephone number 200 52126, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

www.self-determination.gi This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.





