Governor Sir David Steel Visits City Hall

Written by YGTV Team on 02 July 2020 .

His Worship the Mayor, John Goncalves hosted His Excellency the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel at the City Hall.

His Excellency the Governor met Deputy Mayor, Christian Santos and was given a tour by His Worship the Mayor of the Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery. He was also briefed on the history of the City Hall building and the office of the Mayor. The tour ended with a cup of coffee in the Mayor’s parlour.

Sir David said he was delighted to get to know one of Gibraltar’s Heritage buildings and is very much looking forward to visiting the Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery and Mayor’s parlour again soon.

His Worship the Mayor said, “I was honoured and delighted to welcome His Excellency to the City Hall, and to brief him on the fascinating history of what is one of Gibraltar’s iconic buildings.”