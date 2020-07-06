The Governor Visits The GDP

Written by YGTV Team on 06 July 2020 .

Last Thursday the Gibraltar Defence Police (GDP) hosted a visit by His Excellency the Governor of Gibraltar, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel KBE DL.

The visit took place at the Force’s Headquarters at North Gate House within HM Naval Base Gibraltar.

A statement follows below:

As part of the visit Sir David, accompanied by Chief Police Officer Rob Allen, spoke to officers from across the Force including Authorised Firearms Officers, dog handlers and specialist search officers. He also visited the Marine Section, viewing the range of police craft available, before returning to the HQ Building to meet staff and be briefed on the functions within the control room. Finally, he met with the Senior Leadership Team to discuss future challenges and opportunities.

Speaking about his visit Sir David said: “I am delighted to have enjoyed the opportunity to meet the officers of the GDP, see their professionalism, learn more about their specialist roles and understand the capability they provide on land and at sea”.

Ch Supt Allen said: “This visit was a great opportunity to welcome the Governor and provide him with an insight into the work of the GDP. I am very much looking forward to supporting the Governor’s aspirations for the highest standards of policing for the MOD and Gibraltar”.