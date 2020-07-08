Government Announce Zone 1 Changes

Written by YGTV Team on 08 July 2020 .

The Government has announced changes to the parking configuration within Grand Parade. Zone 1 parking for permit holders will see an increase to the existing stock from 127 to 211.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Ministry of Business, Tourism and Transport is pleased to announce changes to the parking configuration within Grand Parade following consultation as part of the recommendations contained within the Sustainable, Traffic, Transport and Parking Plan (STTPP). Zone 1 parking for permit holders will see an increase to the existing stock from 127 to 211, a 60% increase to the current residential parking stock in Grand Parade. These changes will be monitored and reviewed evaluating their take up and which is aimed to provide more efficient use to the existing parking stock within the car park.

The Residential Parking Schemes (RPS) Zones 1, 2 and 3 will continue to be studied and adapted over time following further feedback and recommendations as set by the Residential Parking Scheme Working Group and Government Officials responsible for the implementation of RPS.

The Minister for Business, Tourism and Transport, Vijay Daryanani said: “It is essential to take on an evaluation process to determine the effectiveness of such schemes as highlighted within the Sustainable, Traffic, Transport and Parking Plan. An ongoing active audit of all schemes continues throughout the year taking on board feedback from stakeholders, visitors and users of the zones. The outcome of the ongoing consultation process allows for positive modifications to the existing zones to provide improved parking provisions to residents and visitors alike.”