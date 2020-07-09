Twelve Years Since Disappearance Of Chaima Slim

Written by YGTV Team on 09 July 2020 .

Tomorrow, Friday the 10th July, will be the twelfth anniversary of Chaima Slim’s disappearance. Chaima, who was 19 years of age at the time of her disappearance, was last seen at around midnight on Sunday 10th July 2008, as she walked across the frontier into Spain.

A statement from the RGP continued: “Any new potential lines of enquiry will be pursued and the Royal Gibraltar Police continues to carry out enquiries into her possible whereabouts and periodically reviews the investigation.

“Chaima continues to be listed worldwide as a Missing Person on Interpol’s Missing person database. This means that the RGP will be alerted in the event of any information coming to light anywhere in the world in connection with her disappearance.

“Unfortunately, no new information has been forthcoming during the past year and the RGP continues to appeal to the general public for any information regarding Chaima’s whereabouts.”

Any person wishing to provide any information relating to her disappearance or whereabouts should contact the RGP Duty Officer at Police Headquarters, via Telephone No. (+350) 20072500 or through the reporting portal via our website www.police.gi

All information will be treated in the strictest confidence.