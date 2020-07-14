GCA Meets With Minister Daryanani

Yesterday the GCA committee met with Minister for Business and Tourism, Vijay Daryanani.

A statement from GCA follows below:

On Monday 13th July, 5 members of the GCA committee met with the Hon Minister for Business and Tourism Vijay Daryanani to put forward ideas to help stimulate the industry, to keep business local and our feedback on the Q3 measures already implemented by HMGoG to assist hospitality.

We wish to thank The Minister for Business and Tourism for his time today, we look forward to working together into the future to support the industry through this unprecedented and extremely difficult phase.

The Gibraltar Catering Association formed in the recent months in response to the critical situation Covid-19 placed on the catering industry and our economy. Our aim is to represent all catering operators through this challenging time and into the future.

Having already accumulated over 60 establishments, a steering committee has been chosen to formalise the association, the elected president Gino Jimenez of Corks Restaurant and wine bar is supported by a further 8 committee members.

The Catering industry is an essential part of the Gibraltar economy, a large employment source and an important part of our tourism offering.

We encourage and welcome members from all hospitality establishments to join the association, which is tailored specifically to our industry. To join, simply send us a private message us via our Facebook page ‘Gibraltar Catering Association’ and we can take your details and add you to our growing number of members.



