ISOLAS Partner Announced As GFIA’s Head Of Technical

Written by YGTV Team on 15 July 2020 .

The Gibraltar Funds and Investment Association (GFIA) has announced its new executive committee, with ISOLAS LLP partner Jonathan Garcia in the role of Head of Technical.

A statement from ISOLAS LLP follows below:

A non-profit organisation, GFIA’s members are comprised of stockbrokers, law firms, banks, audit firms, investment managers, fund managers and administrators, as well as individuals involved in the financial sector in Gibraltar.

GFIA’s annual generally meeting, which was held virtually this year, saw the association addressed by the Minister for Digital and Financial Services Albert Isola, who thanked the committee for its hard work.

GFIA works regularly to provide its members with news and information on existing and new legislation affecting the finance sector.

GFIA also maintains a strong relationship with Gibraltar´s regulatory bodies in order to provide the best and most up to date information. This is achieved through the implementation of think tank sessions and technical sub-committees which meet regularly to discuss current laws and updates within the sector.

A partner at ISOLAS, Jonathan specialises in financial services, funds and corporate advisory work. He has undertaken extensive work on collective investment schemes, advising on a variety of solutions to both a local and international client base which includes investment managers, family offices and banks. He advises regulated entities on day to day legal and regulatory developments affecting them.

Jonathan has played a vital role on the GFIA committee, having formed part of a think tank which analysed the funds and investment credentials of Gibraltar as a jurisdiction for funds and investment solutions, and is responsible for developing plans in order to make Gibraltar’s products more attractive, such as Gibraltar’s re-domiciliation regime. He regularly contributes to leading publications, events and webinars on these topics.

In addition to his corporate and funds practice, Jonathan advises various blockchain start-ups and already established businesses on raising finance, obtaining regulatory authorisations, and setting up crypto funds, with Gibraltar ranking as the third most popular jurisdiction for crypto hedge fund managers, behind only the US and UK[1].

Jonathan said: “I’m delighted to, once again, be a part of the GFIA executive committee, this time as Head of Technical. The committee plays a vital role in working with the Government of Gibraltar to ensure that our financial services legislation suits our international client base, and I look forward to continuing on with this work as we navigate our way through the next few years, and the opportunities ahead.”