All Meetings Of DPC To Be Live Streamed

Written by YGTV Team on 15 July 2020 .

The Government has announced that, for the foreseeable future, all meetings of the Development and Planning Commission (DPC) will be broadcast live via the official HM Government of Gibraltar YouTube account: https://www.youtube.com/user/gibraltargov

The Government says that this is “another initiative designed to give the public greater visibility of the Planning process, even during this difficult period.”

The first occasion that the DPC will be live-streamed will be on Friday 17 July, starting at 0930.