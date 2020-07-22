COVID Group Takes Stock And Plans For Future

Written by YGTV Team on 22 July 2020 .

The COVID Exco group met this morning at No 6 Convent Place.

This group operates as a sub-committee of the Gibraltar Contingency Council and was established when Gibraltar stepped down from Major Incident status.

The group is made up of the Governor, the Chief Minister, the Deputy Chief Minister, the Minister for Civil Contingencies, the Commander British Forces, the Deputy Governor, the Director of Public Health and the Civil Contingencies Coordinator.

The meeting took stock of the work carried out and the strategies implemented so far in order to protect Gibraltar from the COVID-19 pandemic.

There was a discussion in relation to the planning being undertaken in order to address the potential future evolution of the pandemic, based on the advice given to those present by the Director of Public Health.

The Chief Minister will host the weekly press conference in Monday in order to update the public on the latest developments.

Mr Picardo said: “It is important that we continue our work and double down on our preparations for dealing with COVID 19. The challenge this virus represents to our community, our people and our nation is far from over. By continuing to work on planning for the autumn and winter now, we hope we will continue to be able to protect as many of our people as possible from the worst effects of the pandemic.”