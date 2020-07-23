Gibraltar Contingency Council Meets To Discuss Security And Civil Contingency Matters

Written by YGTV Team on 23 July 2020 .

A meeting of the Gibraltar Contingency Council (GCC), took place on the 22nd July, to review security and civil contingency matters.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The meeting was co-chaired by His Excellency the Governor and the Chief Minister, in what was the Governor‘s first GCC meeting.

The Council agreed to review an intelligence report on International Terrorism following which, an assessment will be made on whether any changes to the current threat and response levels are neccesary.

Threat intelligence as it relates to Gibraltar will continue to be monitored closely, and Gibraltar’s Law Enforcement Agencies together with other First Responder organisations will continue to take the necessary measures to keep the public safe.

