Governor Of Gibraltar Visits WTC

Written by YGTV Team on 28 July 2020 .

World Trade Center Gibraltar recently welcomed His Excellency The Governor, Sir David Steel KBE DL.

A statement follows below:

The tour comes at a time that the World Trade Center is beginning to see increasing numbers of people return to the building, following a fall in numbers through the lockdown period in March, owing to the pandemic. The Governor was also shown some of the state of the art thermal temperature scanning equipment that World Trade Center Gibraltar has installed in the building, in addition to various other health and safety measures that have been implemented, such as the 40 sanitiser stations in key locations.

Gibraltar's economic resilience, its lifestyle appeal and its strong and steadfast relationship within the UK family was discussed as well as Gibraltar's suitability and potential for significant economic growth in many parts of the tech sector. World Trade Center offers Grade A, high-quality office accommodation and associated amenities, just a short walk from the Gibraltar – Spain frontier, Gibraltar International Airport and Ocean Village. For more information on any available space, please contact Mariela Gancheva.

World Trade Center Gibraltar is a Member of the New York based World Trade Centers Association, belonging to a global family of World Trade Centers in over 70 capital cities. The building was officially inaugurated in February 2017 and delivers significant socio-economic benefits, with 40% of the building occupants being new businesses to Gibraltar, generating new jobs and added prosperity.





