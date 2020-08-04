Moorish Castle National Celebration Illumination

04 August 2020

A statement from the SDGG follows below:

Monday 24th August marks the start of Gibraltar’s National Celebrations organised by the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG) in conjunction with Gibraltar Cultural Services.

As from 24-30 August and 4-10 September the Moorish Castle will be illuminated in red and white to mark the occasion. From the 31 August to the 2 September the Moorish Castle will be illuminated in green for GibSams to raise awareness for their Suicide Prevention Campaign. On the 3 September the Moorish Castle will be illuminated with the Red Ensign by the Gibraltar Seafarers Welfare Board.

For further information please contact Forty Azzopardi on 56641000 or the Events Department at Gibraltar Cultural Services on 20075669.





