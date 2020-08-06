Chief Minister Expresses Gibraltar’s Sympathies to the President of Lebanon

Written by YGTV Team on 06 August 2020 .

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, has written to His Excellency Mr Michel Aoun OM OMC to express his Government’s heartache and that of the People of Gibraltar, following the horrific and devastating explosions in the city of Beirut.

In his letter, Mr Picardo asks the President to accept the sincere condolences of everyone in Gibraltar and he confirms that, in the aftermath of this terrible accident, our thoughts and sympathy are with the People of Lebanon.

Mr Picardo’s letter ends with the words, ‘We stand with you at this painful time.’