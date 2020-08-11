Gibraltar Tourist Board Exhibits At The First Virtual Birdfair

Written by YGTV Team on 11 August 2020 .

The Gibraltar Tourist Board is exhibiting at the first Virtual Birdfair which went live on August 5th and will run until August 23rd 2020. Exhibitor “stands”, include organisations and charities normally present at the live event.

The Birdfair, is the UK’s largest birding event and normally takes place in Rutland Waters attracting 1000’s of visitors interested in birdlife in the UK and abroad.

The Gibraltar Tourist Board is supported by Gibraltar Ornithological and Natural History Society (GONHS) that have this year contributed to the online lecture events taking place from August 18th, which will form part of a library of recorded lectures available to watch for three months after the Fair.

Pre-recorded events like “Why the 2020s need to be the decade of nature’s recovery” with Craig Bennett, the Self-isolating Bird Club – A Birdfair Special with TV wildlife celebrity Chris Packham, as well as a wide range of topics that are important in the world of conservation, wildlife and eco- tourism.

Minister for Tourism, Vijay Daryanani, said: “Gibraltar is one of the most important spots for birdwatching and bird migration. In these challenging times when many visitors are seeking outdoor activities our strength in this niche market highlights the richness of Gibraltar’s tourism product. The great work carried out by the Ministry of the Environment and the GONHS helps us to promote Gibraltar as a leading destination in this field.”

www.virtual.birdfair.org.uk