Staff Rewarded For Support To Recruitment Process

Written by YGTV Team on 14 August 2020 .

Yesterday the Chief of Police of the Gibraltar Defence Police (GDP) Rob Allen recognised the hard work of the police officers and civilian staff who had contributed to the recent selection process for new recruits to the Force.

A statement follows below:

The Chief of Police thanked all of those involved in delivering the process, adapted for local use from UK policing. A significant number of applicants were interviewed against established criteria and were tested to demonstrate their observational skills and high level of fitness. Those finally selected will join the GDP later this month.

Thanking those involved in the process from within the GDP as well as others from HR and Occupational Health, Chief of Police Rob Allen said: “This has been a significant undertaking by a number of people inside and outside the GDP, working together as a team to select the very best recruits for the Force. I am delighted to be able to use the MOD’s reward process to recognise their hard work and professionalism through the gift of restaurant vouchers to be used locally. In addition to thanking those involved, this has added benefit for a local economy recovering from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.”





