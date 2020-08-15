New COVID-19 Measures - Travellers From Outside EU Must Report To Authorities

Written by YGTV Team on 15 August 2020 .

The Government has enhanced its existing infection mitigation control measures in Regulations published by the Minister with responsibility for Civil Contingencies today by introducing a legal duty for travellers to report to the authorities if they have been in a “relevant area” in the 14 days before their arrival in Gibraltar. Failure to do so constitutes an offence punishable with a fine of up to £1000.

A relevant area means a country, area or territory outside the European Union but does not include the United Kingdom,Jersey, Guernsey and Isle of Man. It also excludes the list of countries included in the Schedule (Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Switzerland, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, New Zealand, Rwanda, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay, China).

The definition of “relevant area” is based on measures adopted by the European Commission recommending a temporary restriction on non-essential travel from third countries into the EU+ area from third countries which includes a list of excluded countries and is updated every 2 weeks.

In addition, existing measures, which enable certain restrictions and requirements to be imposed on someone suspected of being infected with Coronavirus, have been extended to anyone who has been in a relevant area in the 14 days prior to arrival in Gibraltar. It enables the Government to be able to act where someone has been to a ‘relevant area’ and is unwilling to get tested for Covid-19 or is refusing to self-isolate.