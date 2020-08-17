Black Ball Flag To Be Used to Warn Paddleboarders

Written by YGTV Team on 17 August 2020 .

The Department of the Environment, Sustainability, Climate Change and Heritage will introduce the Black Ball Flag at Gibraltar’s beaches, as a safety measure in response to a noticeable increase of activities related to all types of water sports. This flag is recognised internationally and indicates the prohibition of paddleboards and other non-powered watercraft at beaches.

The Black Ball Flag will be flown in specific circumstances when, due to weather conditions or otherwise, on grounds of public safety, it is necessary to restrict the use of paddleboards and other non-powered watercraft. On such occasions, the Black Ball Flag will fly beneath the standard yellow flag that indicates that bathing is allowed.