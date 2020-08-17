Commander British Forces Gibraltar Visits The GDP

Last Friday the Gibraltar Defence Police (GDP) hosted a visit by Commander British Forces (CBF) Gibraltar, Commodore Steve Dainton. The visit took place at the Force’s Headquarters at North Gate House within HM Naval Base Gibraltar.

As part of the visit Commodore Dainton, accompanied by Chief of Police Rob Allen, spoke to officers from across the Force including Authorised Firearms Officers, dog handlers and specialist search officers. He also visited the Marine Section, viewing the range of police craft available, before returning to the HQ Building to meet staff and be briefed on the functions within the Control Room. Finally, he met the Senior Leadership Team to discuss the challenges and opportunities in the future.

Speaking about his visit Commodore Dainton said: “This was a great opportunity to visit the GDP, learn more about the range of roles in the Force and to meet some of the motivated workforce”.

Chief of Police Allen said: “The visit provided a superb platform to present the CBF with an insight into the capability of the GDP and to meet with the officers on duty. I am very much looking forward to supporting CBF as we continue to enhance the standards of policing provided by GDP for the MOD”.