Royal Gibraltar Regiment Officers Complete PCBC

Written by YGTV Team on 21 August 2020 .

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment (RG) has welcomed back two officers who have recently completed training in the UK.

A statement follows below:

Second Lieutenant (2Lt) Rhodri Thomas and 2Lt Joel Walsh have recently completed the Platoon Commanders Battle Course (PCBC) after commissioning from The Royal Military Academy. The four-month course teaches young officers how to lead a team of up to thirty soldiers in combat. Held at Infantry Battle School in Wales the course is designed to test the reaction of future commanders under stress and fatigue, aimed at simulating real time operational conditions and to ensure that the commanders have all the tools to be successful in operations across the globe.

2Lt Walsh said: “The course was slightly compressed because of the current COVID pandemic climate. It was tough not being able to disengage during the weekend, but we are all the more resilient for it. Overall it was thoroughly enjoyable and I now have a better understanding of my role as a commander on operations”. Joel and Rhodri are now enjoying some well-earned leave before taking over command of their platoons in September.

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment offers excellent opportunities for graduate and non-graduate recruits who are considering a career in the military. Anyone interested should register their interest with the Recruiting Office at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , Tel: 20040032 or call in at

the offices at Kings Bastion, Line Wall Road.