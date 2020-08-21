Vulnerable Groups Survey

Written by YGTV Team on 21 August 2020 .

Did you shield during the Covid-19 Pandemic?

Public Health Gibraltar and The Care Agency, in association with The University of Gibraltar, are conducting a survey on personal experiences during Lockdown. Responses will be used to inform plans for how best to protect individuals and the community going forward.

If you shielded, for example, because you are on immunosuppressive medication or over 70, the organisers invite you to take part. All responses are anonymous, and it will take about 20 minutes to complete.

Please follow the link to complete the survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/XZ2FPT6