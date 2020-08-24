Gibraltar NASUWT: Our Main Priority Is To Open Schools Safely In September

Written by YGTV Team on 24 August 2020 .

Gibraltar NASUWT has reacted to the decision announced today by Gilbert Licudi to stand down from Government after nine years in office. The teachers’ union has wished Mr Licudi well in his return to legal practice.

The Gibraltar NASUWT Executive says it looks forward to working with Minister for Education, Prof John Cortes once again, adding “We hope to approach the many difficulties and challenges ahead of us together, in full consultation and collaboration, for the benefit of staff and students alike. Our main priority is to open schools in September safely and to ensure that they remain open and fully operational by ensuring that our teachers, LSAs, technicians, cleaners, caretakers, admin staff and of course, our students remain Covid-free.”

A spokesperson for Gibraltar NASUWT said “We are delighted to welcome Prof Cortes back into the Education Ministry. He has already made contact with union President Charlie Bishop just an hour and a half after being given the portfolio to communicate his desire to meet with the Executive and discuss matters of mutual interest. Going forward, reducing the risk of an outbreak is the best way to ensure that schools remain open. This is our main priority as the union Executive and as teaching professionals. We look forward to discussing these matters, and others with Minister Cortes in the coming days.”