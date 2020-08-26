MAG Asks Businesses To Use Local Musicians And DJs

26 August 2020

MAG is asking businesses to use local musicians and DJs.

A statement from MAG follows below:

As National Day is approaching, many local businesses are beginning to work hard and ensure our special day is celebrated amongst our friends and families in a safe environment. We understand that many will be providing entertainment for their guests. The Musicians Association of Gibraltar, would like to ask local businesses to use local musicians and DJs and keep to the campaign of #KeepItLocal.

Please feel free to contact us on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or via Whatsapp on 54029073 if you are looking for a local musician or DJ to perform at your venue.

On behalf of MAG, we would like to wish the entire community a Happy and Safe National Day.