National Celebrations Boat Procession Cancelled

Written by YGTV Team on 03 September 2020 .

The annual National Week boat procession has been cancelled.

A statement from the SDGG set out the reasoning behind this decision:

“After careful consideration, the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group and the Rector of the Shrine of Our Lady of Europe have taken the decision of cancelling the Boat Procession due to take place on Tuesday 8th September 2020 in light of the current Covid-19 situation.”