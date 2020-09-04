HM Customs Delivers Marine Courses

Written by YGTV Team on 04 September 2020 .

The Collector of Customs today presented certificates to Marine Officers of HM Customs and the Department of the Environment, Sustainability, Climate Change and Heritage, who have successfully completed the single engine, twin engine, instructors and train the trainer courses.

These were delivered by suitably qualified HM Customs Instructors, and which entailed theoretical and practical assessments including, supervision of competencies and over 100 hours of training at sea.

All courses are certified, approved and supervised by the Gibraltar Maritime Administration.