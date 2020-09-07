Kusuma Trust Gibraltar Launches 2020 Professional Development Awards

Written by YGTV Team on 07 September 2020 .

Kusuma Trust Gibraltar has launched its 2020 Professional Development awards.

Applications for the Kusuma Trust Professional Development Award are now open. The Kusuma Trust supports individuals working in Gibraltar to undertake professional development courses where there is no funding available from the Government or their employer.

Recipients of the funding must be working in areas that directly benefit those living and working in Gibraltar. Applications will be accepted from groups of employees but may be subject to requests for further information.

Candidates applying for the Professional Development Award must meet the following criteria:

Be working in Gibraltar for a minimum of three years immediately prior to commencement of their selected course.

Be employed in a role that directly impacts and benefits those who live and work in Gibraltar.

Demonstrate a commitment to excellence in their occupation.

The deadline for applications is Friday 9th October 2020

For more information or to download an application form, please visit the Kusuma Trust website at

www.kusumatrust.gi