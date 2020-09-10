Sir Bob Neill – National Day 2020 Message

Written by YGTV Team on 10 September 2020 .

Hello Gibraltar! And welcome from all your friends in the All Party Parliamentary Group, here in London.

We’re over in Gibraltar House in the Strand, with the team there and as you can see, we’re doing our best to enter into the spirit of National Day. We’ve got some red and white on to make sure we can celebrate with you in spirit and also here in London’s little bit of Gibraltar in the Strand.

Sorry that we’re not able to be with you person as we’d like to be, but that doesn’t diminish in any way, our commitment to you, our support for you in the British Parliament, and our determination that all of us stand together as part of the British family.

It's been a tough year for all of us, and nowhere tougher I know than some of the issues you’ve dealt with on The Rock. But whether it’s the pandemic; whether it’s the challenges of Brexit; whether it’s any other future challenges that are thrown at us, one thing that we are all sure of is that we stand together. You’ll have our support and we know that you will give us your support going forward.

I promise you, we haven’t been slacking in supporting Gibraltar in the U.K. Parliament. We’ve kept regularly in touch with the team here in London and also with Zoom and the wonders of technology, we’ve had regular updates and briefings from the Chief Minister and his colleagues. That’s enabled us to continue to press Gibraltar’s case in London, to the Prime Minister, to Government Ministers, to our colleagues in Parliament and wherever else it needs to be taken to make the case that we are determined that your absolute, sovereign right to self-determination, which we’re all celebrating today, is undiminished going forward, whatever future relationships we negotiate going forwards amongst our colleagues.

That’s an absolute. Gibraltar is British. It will always remain British. That’s the decision of the Gibraltarian people and we in the All Party Parliamentary Group at Westminster are determined to continue to support you in that. Have a great National Day!