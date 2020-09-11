Gibraltar And Raleigh Sister Cities Partnership

AmCham Gibraltar have announced that their first partnership to be confirmed is Gibraltar with Raleigh, North Carolina.

Sister Cities first visit to Gibraltar was part of the AmCham Gibraltar’s 2017 Trade Mission fostering the relationship further with Sister Cities International visiting the Rock in April 2018. As a result of this, AmCham Gibraltar are delighted to announce that the first partnership to be confirmed is Gibraltar with Raleigh, North Carolina.

Deputy Chief Minister, Joseph Garcia has received the Raleigh, North Carolina Flag outside Number 6 to commemorate the occasion and welcome the partnership between the cities. Jonathan Melton, Member of the City Council was delighted with the exchange and photographed holding the Gibraltar Flag in Raleigh City Council.

Raleigh, the capital City of North Carolina is known for its universities, including North Carolina State University. The number of technology and scholarly institutions around Raleigh, Chapel Hill and Durham make the area known as the Research Triangle.

Raleigh Sister Cities, raleighsistercities.org is part of Sister Cities International, an initiative intended to promote peace through mutual understanding by connecting communities around the globe.

"As emerging global leaders in education and technology, the pairing of Raleigh and Gibraltar as Sister Cities just makes sense," said Pat Hall, President, Raleigh Sister Cities. "We are so excited to share the story of Raleigh with Gibraltar -- and to learn from one of the most unique places on earth."

Gibraltar strives to build meaningful partnerships with Raleigh and its citizens, highlighting each location's commitment to education, innovation, sustainability, and diversity. In the coming months, events will include Gibraltar Week, virtual lectures with local stakeholders, as well as partnering with the Gibraltar-led international Post Covid Hackathon of 2020.

"Gibraltar is delighted to be paired with Raleigh, which is a city that excels in its human capital, its education and technology; elements that Gibraltar values highly. I look forward to working together with our colleagues in Raleigh to further cultural, educational and cultural ties between us," states Gibraltar-American Chamber of Commerce President, James Lasry.

