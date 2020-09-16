Parliament To Be Adjourned To Next Week

Written by YGTV Team on 16 September 2020 .

The Government has announced that the working session of Parliament which was scheduled for this afternoon will not take place and will be adjourned to Thursday 24th September at 11.00am.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Government and the Opposition have agreed that the working session of Parliament which was scheduled for this afternoon will not take place.

The reason for this is the pressure of work related to discussions on the future relationship of Gibraltar with the European Union in which both the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister are engaged at present.

The Chief Minister has therefore agreed with the Leader of the Opposition and with Ms Hassan Nahon that sufficient Members will attend this afternoon only to adjourn to Thursday 24th September at 11.00am.