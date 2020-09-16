Gibraltar University Sees Significant Increase In Enrolments

Written by YGTV Team on 16 September 2020 .

The University of Gibraltar has welcomed over 200 students during its enrolment week.

A statement from the University of Gibraltar follows below:

The University of Gibraltar has welcomed over 200 students during its enrolment week. The number is a significant increase on last year and reflects the wider range of academic programmes offered by the University as well as its appeal for those looking for UK-aligned standards and face-to-face delivery.

The University of Gibraltar’s Vice-Chancellor said, “I am delighted to welcome our 2020/2021 cohort of students to the University of Gibraltar. It has been a unique year and seeing the excitement of so many new and returning students on campus during our welcome week highlights our purpose; the pursuit of shaping personal and professional futures through education, training and research.”

Acknowledging some of the challenges faced across the higher education sector as a whole, Professor Bachleda said, “Despite all the challenges affecting higher education institutions globally as a result of the pandemic I am pleased to say that our enrolments have more than doubled and we have the largest number of international students to date.

Local students will this year learn alongside learners from Canada, Guatemala, Germany, Nigeria, Italy, Austria, Netherlands, Morocco, Spain and the USA some of whom will be staying in the student accommodation. In order to welcome everyone on campus and settle them into life in Gibraltar, the University hosted a number of events which included beach volleyball and a walking tour of Gibraltar.

The University also published an ‘unofficial guide’ for new students. The printed guide sees lawyer and author of the book ‘Youniversity: Gibraltar’s Guide to Studying at University’, Philip Vasquez turn his attention to writing a guide for students who may be unfamiliar with Gibraltar.

In the five years since its launch, the University has been developing its portfolio of courses and programmes. Learning opportunities include professional and short courses, undergraduate degrees such as BSc (Hons) Adult Nursing, BSC (Hons) Maritime Science, BBA (Hons) Bachelor of Business Administration and postgraduate programmes that include PGCE, the MBA, MSc in Marine Science and Climate Change, MA Leadership & Management and PhD research.