RGP Release Bulk Carrier After Search

Written by YGTV Team on 17 September 2020 .

The Royal Gibraltar Police has confirmed that the bulk carrier at the centre of a multi-agency operation in British Gibraltar Territorial Waters yesterday has now been released.

The vessel was stopped and boarded in BGTW during an RGP operation in partnership with HM Customs Department, Gibraltar Defence Police, and the Gibraltar Port Authority.

A search was conducted over the past two days but nothing was found and the vessel was subsequently released.