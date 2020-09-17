Weather Advisory Issued: Heavy Rain And Thunderstorm

Written by YGTV Team on 17 September 2020 .

The Government, in partnership with MeteoGib, has issued a weather advisory as heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected as from midnight. The advisory is valid from 0:01 tomorrow until midday on Friday 18th September.

The text of the advisory reads:

“Shower activity is expected to increase as we head through this evening in to the overnight period, pushing North across the area and with local thundery downpours expected to develop across the Strait area and which may become a risk across Gibraltar. There is the chance that any thundery downpours affecting the Rock, could see accumulations reach near 25mm in less than a 6 hour period – and could come accompanied by some strong gusts.

“Any heavy, thundery showers could make travel conditions difficult at times leading to some standing water on roads or local flooding in prone areas.”