Civil Contingencies Permits For Wedding And Civil Partnership Receptions

Written by YGTV Team on 29 September 2020 .

The Minister for Civil Contingencies has introduced an additional permit in relation to Wedding and Civil Partnership Receptions. The permit places responsibility on restaurants, as existing permit holders, to take all reasonable steps to ensure that the event is conducted safely and in accordance with the permit conditions.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Applications for wedding permits must also be in a possession of a valid permit under Regulation 12 (1) of Civil Contingencies Emergency (Coronavirus) (Business and Restrictions) Regulations 2020. Application forms can be requested and submitted to the Environmental Agency: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

The reason for this new regime is to add safe controls in the celebration of wedding ceremonies as previously these fell outside of the permit regime and therefore made it more difficult to safeguard.

