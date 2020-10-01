Gibraltar Dyslexia Support Group Launches 'Dyslexia Creates'

Written by YGTV Team on 01 October 2020 .

Today, the Gibraltar Dyslexia Support Group has launched “Dyslexia Creates” as the theme for Dyslexia Awareness Week 2020.

A statement from the Gibraltar Dyslexia Support Group follows below:

It has long been known that dyslexia creates many potential strengths. From actors through to designers and inventors, dyslexia and creativity go hand in hand. With over 30% of entrepreneurs being dyslexic these strengths are more important than ever in the current global climate.

However, dyslexia also creates challenges for many. With around a million young people in education who are dyslexic and at least 80 percent of those undiagnosed in the UK, Dyslexia Awareness Week shines a light on both the talents of dyslexic individuals and the potential tragic loss of potential when dyslexia is not properly identified and addressed in education.

Helen Boden, Director of Dyslexia & Neurodiversity In-Sight and ex-CEO of the British Dyslexia Association, said: “This week it is important to both celebrate the abilities and talents of dyslexic people everywhere but also to highlight that without adequate identification and support there is a huge loss of human potential to society. Now more than ever we need to harness this potential to find solutions to the global challenges that we are all facing”.

"Don't hide it, embrace it, use it to make you a better person." [1] Ed Davis, Governor of Gibraltar 2016 - 2020

“If identified and the correct support and teaching methods implemented children with dyslexia can go on to achieve amazing things and go into careers that with their talents and gifts can help the business of tomorrow and the world.” Stuart Byrne, Gibraltar Dyslexia Support Group Chairperson.

Dyslexia Creates is part of the ongoing work of the Gibraltar Dyslexia Support Group to help parents and dyslexic individuals access the support that they need.

#DyslexiaCreates

#GoRedForDyslexia





