Storytelling At The Alameda Gardens

Written by YGTV Team on 09 October 2020 .

GCS recently held a storytelling session at the Alameda Gardens.

A statement follow below:

The launch of storytelling at this beautiful outdoor setting was positively and enthusiastically received by children and parents alike.

The bandstand was the perfect backdrop to introduce our first storytelling session since mid March. It was attended by faithful supporters and some new faces – faces that were delighted and lit up by the passionate and engaging readings by Head of Cultural Development Davina Barbara, and our collaborator in this venture, the Botanical Gardens’ Education Officer Shawna Jones.

Whilst hand sanitising and social distancing were of course adhered to, the focus of the day was most definitely on the books.

Aimed at children aged 3-5 years, you will need to book to ensure your place as we adhere to grouping numbers.

Minister for Education and Culture John Cortes said, “Once again Gibraltar Cultural Services has provided an important and enjoyable activity, this time for our youngest, in a beautiful natural setting. The Ministry for Culture, through GCS, will continue to see us through theseCOVID times, with innovation and determination.”

For further information or to book a place, please contact GCS' Cultural Development Unit on telephone 200 49161 or email This email address is being protected from spambots.






