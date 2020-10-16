Three Positive Cases In Schools

Written by YGTV Team on 16 October 2020 .

There have been 3 new positive cases of COVID-19 identified within Government schools since Wednesday evening.

One positive case of COVID-19 has been identified in Westside School and two positive cases have been identified in Bishop Fitzgerald Upper Primary School.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Contact Tracing team have been liaising with staff at both schools and the Department of Education and have been conducting interviews with all relevant individuals. All individuals who have been identified as close contacts of the positive cases have been informed that they are required to self isolate.

Close contact is defined as close proximity within an enclosed area for a period of time longer than 15 minutes.

The latest available information is as follows:

Bishop Fitzgerald

These are the third and fourth cases identified within this school. There is no identified epidemiological link between these positive cases and the previous cases. 22 individuals within the school setting (2 staff members and 20 pupils) have been deemed to have been in close contactwith the third positive case and all have been instructed to self isolate. 37 individuals within the school setting (3 staff members and 34 pupils) have been deemed to have been in close contact with the fourth positive case and all have been instructed to self isolate.

Westside

This is the sixth case identified within this school. There is no identified epidemiological link between this positive case and the previous cases. 14 individuals within the school setting (0 staff members and 14 students) have been deemed to have been in close contact with the positive case and all have been instructed to self isolate.

Individuals who have specific concerns arising from any ofthis information are asked to contactthe relevant Head Teacher.

Parents are reminded that children and young people with COVID-19 symptoms should not attend school. They should stay at home, self-isolate and call 111.

Pupils in both the above mentioned schools should continue to attend school as normal ifthey have not been contacted by the Contact Tracing Bureau.

Close contacts and siblings of pupils who have been asked to self-isolate should attend school as normal unless otherwise advised by the Contact Tracing Bureau.





