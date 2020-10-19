Cross Frontier Group: An Agreement Is Essential

Written by YGTV Team on 19 October 2020 .

The Cross Frontier Group has said repeated its concern that a future agreement with the EU is needed to “safeguard the quality of life and employment of both communities.”

A statement continued:

“Since the announcement of the decision of the United Kingdom to leave the European Union, we, the trade union and business organisations that make up the Cross Frontier Group, (from Gibraltar, Unite the Union, the Gibraltar Teacher’s Association/NASUWT, Gibraltar General and Clerical Association, the Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses and the Gibraltar Chamber of Commerce and from Spain, Comisiones Obreras, Union General de Trabajadores, Asociacion de Pequena y Mediana Empresa de la Linea, Confederacion de Empresarios de Cadiz and the Camara de Comercio del Campo de Gibraltar) have on numerous occasions expressed our concern, and what we believe must also be the concern of the majority of citizens of Gibraltar and the Campo de Gibraltar, of the need to reach agreement between governments to safeguard the quality of life and employment of both communities and which establishes a framework which allows for the development of our common interests. We are firmly of the belief that dialogue and cooperation are essential for the socio economic development of both communities.

“It is clear that the exit of the United Kingdom from the European Union has created an unprecedented challenge for Gibraltar and the Campo de Gibraltar if one takes into account the repercussions that the decision could have on the socio economic relations between the Communities on either side of the border. It is an undeniable reality that the socio economic as well as family relations that exist between Gibraltar and the Campo are an important element on which everyday life is based for a large number of citizens in this region in the south of the European Continent.

“We are conscious of the difficulties in the Brexit negotiation process and of the peculiarities of what is the only frontier on continental Europe that is affected by the process. It is for this reason why the various social and economic institutions of Gibraltar and the Campo de Gibraltar have made various declarations so that the parties to the negotiations pay careful attention to these special circumstances and so that they come up with an agreement that maintains and even improves the level of coexistence and economic activity which have historically characterized the relationship between both communities.

“At this moment in time, less than three months to the end of the transitional period and at a key moment in the negotiation process which will set out the legal framework that will determine the relations at this frontier, the agreement that we all desire has still not been reached.

“The organisations that make up this Cross Frontier Group are totally convinced that a ‘No Agreement’ cannot be an option as the consequences would be devastating in every respect. It is for this reason that the government representatives in the negotiating process need to offer a way out that places citizens’ interests above all other considerations.

“The 1st of January 2021 is around the corner and all the inhabitants of Gibraltar and the Campo de Gibraltar have a legitimate interest and the right to be able to continue living in peace and in cooperation and for this reason politicians need to take into account the historical circumstances which we have had to endure.

“Above all, the organisations that form this Cross Frontier Group direct themselves to all of the parties participating in the negotiation process – European Commission, Government of Spain, Government of the UK, Government of Gibraltar, and ask that they reach an agreement that addresses the legitimate demands of the citizens of Gibraltar and the Campo de Gibraltar.

“We also ask that the negotiation results in agreements that allow a continuation and an improvement in the economic, social and cultural relations between both communities and that the new framework provides for the future economic development and cooperation between Gibraltar and the Campo de Gibraltar.

“Similarly, we reiterate our firm conviction that an essential element for this is the need for mechanisms that will guarantee frontier fluidity that in turn will allow cross-frontier socio economic activity.”